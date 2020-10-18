If you’re looking for a piece of good news to come out of 2020, look no further than New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

The country’s progressive prime minister – who was first elected in 2017 – claimed a landslide victory in yesterday’s general election and will now be able to form New Zealand’s first single-party government in decades.

Besides the fact that she has managed to successfully bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in the country (New Zealand has recorded a total of 25 deaths among its population of nearly five million people), Ardern has given us plenty of reasons to love her during her time in government – and her re-election is a sign that there’s still room for progressive, inclusive politics in a world which often feels dominated by divisive, regressive leadership.