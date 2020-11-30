Every single member of the Biden-Harris White House communications team will be a woman
Kayleigh Dray
“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team composed entirely of women,” says President-elect Joe Biden.
Promising to build a diverse administration that reflects the country, President-elect Joe Biden has announced that a woman will fill every senior communications role in his new administration.
As per the BBC, the team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, former deputy campaign communications director for Biden.
Jen Psaki, who was President Barack Obama’s White House communications director, will take on the role of press secretary, while Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne will serve as the two top press aides to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.
The team will also see Elizabeth Alexander serve as communications director for first lady Jill Biden, Karine Jean Pierre as principal deputy press secretary, and Pili Tobar as deputy White House communications director.
“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement.
“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” he continued.
“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” finished Biden.
It is worth noting that, unlike most Cabinet-level positions, these appointments do not require Senate confirmation.
Shortly after the announcement, Bedingfield took to Twitter to write: “I’m unspeakably proud to Joe Biden. Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to be one small part of his work.
“It will also be an honor to work alongside the incredible women who are taking on these roles together.”
Elsewhere, Psaki tweeted: “This is a team of some of the most talented, battle-tested communicators out there … who are also all women, most diverse team in history and also six moms of young kids.”
Alexander added: “Honoured and humbled to join Dr Biden and her growing team as she charts her own historic path forward as the next FLOTUS. And so proud be part of this group of hard-working pros and strategic communicators.”
And Tobar said simply: “So happy and honoured to have the opportunity to serve as White House Deputy Communications Director with this amazing team of women!”
It was the celebratory Twitter thread of self-described “rabid feminist” Sanders, though, that really made us sit up and pay attention.
“Ready to serve accurately describes how I feel. Thank you Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for entrusting me with this charge. It has been the honour of my life to work for Joe Biden and I am elated to have the opportunity to continue to that work in the PEOPLE’S HOUSE,” wrote Sanders.
“Also AN ALL LADY SQUAD?!” she continued, noting how excited she is to work alongside the other women on the team.
“We each take our service seriously and are elated to get to work for the people and build back better!
“Let’s go ladies!”
To paraphrase Maya Harris, it seems Biden-Harris’ time in the White House is going to be women saying “excuse me, I’m speaking” all the time, and we are so here for it.
Roll on 2021.
Images: Getty