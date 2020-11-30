Promising to build a diverse administration that reflects the country, President-elect Joe Biden has announced that a woman will fill every senior communications role in his new administration.

As per the BBC, the team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, former deputy campaign communications director for Biden.

Jen Psaki, who was President Barack Obama’s White House communications director, will take on the role of press secretary, while Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne will serve as the two top press aides to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.