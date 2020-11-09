Kamala Harris’ nieces are genuinely the best thing on Instagram

Kamala Harris – aka the USA’s new vice president-elect – hails from a family of brilliant, brilliant, brilliant women.

Her mother, Shyamala, refused an arranged marriage in favour of her studies and career as a breast cancer researcher.

“Shyamala Harris was no more than five feet tall, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall,” Kamala said of her mother in an Instagram post.

“She had such spirit and tenacity and I’m thankful every day to have been raised by her.”