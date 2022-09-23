For a start, small-state, uber-Thatcherite Tory Truss is in a minority within a minority. At the last election, women were consistently more likely to vote Labour than men, and the figures for younger female voters were striking. In 2019, 58% of women under 25 voted Labour, and only 19% voted Tory. The gap narrowed for women between 26 and 35, but not by much; in that age group, 43% voted Labour and 30% Conservative.

At the risk of stating the obvious, it is unlikely that Truss will govern in a way that satisfies those women. Perhaps more interestingly, it also isn’t obvious that she will please those in her own camp. As academics Rosie Campbell and Sarah Childs found in 2015: “Women Conservative party members are to the left of men on economic issues,” and so are female Conservative voters.

Liz Truss was the candidate of the right of the party and was, in a way, an exception. If we define a successful female leader by her ability to please female voters, it is unlikely that she will get very far. It also isn’t clear that she cares.

Her health secretary may be a woman, but Coffey introduced a motion in parliament calling for “mental health assessments” for women seeking an abortion in 2010. More recently, she voted against extending abortion rights to Northern Ireland and in favour of removing the pandemic-era law that allowed women to have abortions at home. Both her and new home secretary Braverman also voted against extending same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland in 2019.

Truss herself isn’t much better. Though she has long enjoyed tweeting things like “Destiny Child had it right when they celebrated All The Honey’s Making Money. Grab your independence, women! #freedomfeminism”, she hasn’t exactly walked the walk while in government.

A former minister for women and equalities, she was heavily criticised by the cross-party women and equalities committee last year and accused of treating the role, which she held alongside her brief as foreign secretary, as a “side hustle”. She has also criticised her own education in the past, lamenting that “while we were taught about racism and sexism, there was too little time spent making sure people could read and write”.