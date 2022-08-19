The comments were made when Truss was the chief secretary to the Treasury, a post she held until 2019, with Truss also saying that productivity was “very, very different in London from the rest of the country”, claiming this was “partly a mindset and attitude thing.”

In response to the recordings, Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “With wages shrinking thanks to Tory failure to bring inflation under control and years of lacklustre growth, it’s grossly offensive for Liz Truss to effectively brand British workers lazy.

“Workers across the country are working all hours to keep a roof over their heads, put food on the table and provide for their families. Liz Truss should be helping working people to cope with this cost of living crisis… not peddling this offensive nonsense.”

“It takes some brass neck to say British workers need ‘more graft’ when you’ve served in a government that hasn’t done its day job for months,” tweeted Labour MP Lisa Nandy. “Not content with thinking nurses in the north are worth less, apparently Liz Truss thinks Brits are all lazy too.”