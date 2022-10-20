Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office. Despite her short time in charge of the country, Truss made headlines regularly (and for all the wrong reasons). From that mini budget to the swift U-turn, to failing to appoint a minister for women.

As the news of her departure breaks around the world, reactions are coming in thick and fast. And, as usual, the great British sense of humour is coming to the rescue in what is a wildly unprecedented and unsettling time.

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, kicked off the humour with a pithy reply to a journalist who asked: “Is Liz Truss set to leave office without ever having a formal meeting or even a phone call with Nicola Sturgeon?”