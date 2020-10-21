Three weeks ago, Boris Johnson announced that a 10pm curfew would be imposed on pubs, bars and restaurants around the UK. The curfew means that last orders need to be made well before the clock strikes 10 so that all venue doors can shut on the dot. According to Johnson, this decision was made because “evidence shows that the spread of the disease does tend to happen later at night when more alcohol has been consumed”.

But this was immediately challenged and criticised by politicians, scientists and the public.

When leader of the opposition Keir Starmer asked if there was a scientific basis behind the 10pm curfew at PMQs, Johnson didn’t offer any evidence. A SAGE report from September said “curfews [are] likely to have a marginal impact”, although it added that it only had “low confidence” in that conclusion, suggesting there has been limited research into the question. And leading trade association UKHospitality called the curfew “another crushing blow” for a sector “already on its knees”.