How will London’s mayoral candidates tackle violence against women?

If re-elected, Khan has promised to introduce new measures to make women feel safer in London at night, such as improving lighting in public spaces. He also says he’ll continue to work with the Metropolitan Police to encourage more victims of domestic abuse and rape to come forward and boost conviction rates.

To do this, he’s pledged to invest more money in independent sexual violence advisers (ISVAs), who support survivors through the criminal justice system, and in police units targeting perpetrators of crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Khan recognises that many women decide not to report such crimes to police, but refrains from specifically criticising the Met. “It’s not an issue just for the Met, it’s [an issue] for the whole criminal justice system,” he tells Stylist. He points out that Claire Waxman, who he appointed as London’s first independent victims’ commissioner, has called for significant changes to how rape cases are handled – and adds that policing alone can’t stamp out abusive male behaviour.

“Men simply must change,” he says. “We have to address the attitudes and behaviour of boys and men.”

With that in mind, Khan has pledged to refresh London’s violence against women and girls (VAWG) strategy so it takes a “public health approach” – meaning it will look at the underlying factors that increase the likelihood men will abuse and harass women. He says he’ll keep investing in grassroots VAWG services, including those aimed at women and girls from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, and fund initiatives designed to reform the behaviour of domestic abusers.

And while mayors don’t have the power to change the law, Khan supports the campaign to make public sexual harassment a criminal offence: “There’s a great quote from Martin Luther King,” he says. “‘Morality cannot be legislated but behaviour can be regulated.’”