The government will invest £150 million into NHS mental health services over the next three years in a bid to improve patient care, it was announced yesterday (27 June).

The reforms, which were laid out in the government’s draft Mental Health Bill, are based on the recommendations of a 2019 review of the 1983 Mental Health Act, which recommended that patients be given more choices when it comes their care.

The draft bill, which will now be subject to pre-legislative scrutiny, also puts greater focus on how services can support patients in crisis outside of an A&E setting, and enhance patient safety and autonomy inside mental health units.