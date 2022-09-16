There are concerns that the energy price guarantee, which sets prices at a lower rate than the planned Ofgem cap but still represents a huge step up from last winter, will benefit richer households rather than the ones in greatest need.

“Families should still expect a tough winter ahead, with rich households getting twice as much cost of living support as poorer households next year,” Resolution Foundation chief executive Torsten Bell said earlier this week.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, also criticised the measure, stating that “finding a way of targeting [support] to the many, many millions who really need it, without giving it to the many, many millions who don’t, appears to be something that has stumped the Treasury and the government for finding a mechanism of achieving that.”

People who receive means tested benefits are set to receive additional cost of living payments, while disabled people will also get a £150 payment, but there is widespread concern that these measures will not go far enough. Indeed, people with disabilities are among the hardest hit by the crisis, and the charity Scope has said that the payment “isn’t going to touch the sides”.

During the Conservative leadership contest, Truss’s camp said that “her preference is to target [cost of living support] to those most in need” – so could the mini-budget be her chance to prove that with more focused, means-tested measures?