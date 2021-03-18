Misogyny will now be recorded as a hate crime in a bid to tackle violence against women

Misogyny will now be recorded as a hate crime in England and Wales following a move by the government to toughen laws to protect women on the UK’s streets.

The change, which will initially be implemented on an “experimental basis,” will see police officers asked to identify crimes where a victim believes it has been caused by “hostility” based on their sex or gender. A long-term decision is expected after the Law Commission’s review into hate crime is complete.

Among the crimes included in this change will be stalking, harassment and sexual offences, Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford announced on Wednesday.

The move has been welcomed by campaigners, many of whom have been fighting to get misogyny recognised as a hate crime for years.