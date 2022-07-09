“There is always hope”: Labour MP Nadia Whittome on what lies ahead for British politics

Why shouldn’t Johnson stay on until autumn?

He cannot govern effectively when the majority of MPs no longer support him. His recent actions – particularly his resistance to resigning and briefings that he was prepared to dissolve parliament and wouldn’t go even in the event of a vote of no confidence – show that he cannot be trusted to remain in that position.

What should Labour be doing and offering right now, in your opinion?

The problem isn’t just Boris Johnson, it’s this whole Conservative government. We need to explain this; to push for a general election, and to set out what we would do differently as a Labour government.

I want to see us put out bold policies to tackle the cost of living crisis, to address the climate emergency, and to end this scandalous inequality that sees British billionaires owning £653 billion (and counting) between them, while people who actually work for a living are forced to choose between heating and eating.

What are your hopes for the future of UK politics?

Politics has been really bleak recently, but it doesn’t have to be this way. We need politicians who truly represent the people who elected them instead of their own self-interests and that of their wealthy donors.

I want tougher rules to take dirty money out of politics, electoral reform so that every person has a vote that matters and a Labour government that is committed to redistributing wealth and power away from the super-rich back into the hands of people who created it: workers.