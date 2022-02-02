Then a friend of a friend who lived in the UK made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. An offer to escape all my pain. He said he would pay for everything so I could study at university in the UK. I could leave my abuser, my reputation and start fresh. The catch was, I had to agree to take his younger brother with me as my partner.

In the weeks before we left and on the plane to the UK, the younger brother made multiple sexual advances toward me. Sitting in the tightly packed rows of the plane, I panicked about what was happening and secretly passed a note explaining my situation to the person next to me. They provided me with a number to ring when I arrived for a place to stay.

When we arrived in London, I left the younger brother who had all my documents and ran as fast as I could to phone the number I was given. But I didn’t find safety. The person who was supposedly helping me ended up taking advantage of me sexually, but I stayed with him and his family for two more weeks. I had nowhere else to go. Eventually, I became street homeless.

I rang the older brother who had promised to pay for everything for me to study and explained why I had to run away at the airport. He sent me his address and asked that I come to see him and sort out my papers. I had to go. I needed proof of who I was.

I never received my documentation to stay in the UK, as had been promised. When I went to see him, he raped me. This happened again and again. The fourth time he asked me to come I said no. Instead, I contacted the pastor of a church I had been attending and told him what had happened to me.