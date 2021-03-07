It is believed that Zhagari-Ratcliffe, who was released from jail last March as a result of Iran’s Covid-19 response and placed under house arrest, may now face a second set of charges. According to The Guardian, these charges include “involvement in propaganda activity against the Islamic Republic by attending a demonstration outside the Iran embassy in 2009 and speaking to BBC Persian”.

Iran’s judiciary officials are yet to comment on the release or the new court date.

While the removal of Zhagari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag means she is free to leave her parent’s house (her ankle tag limited her to travelling 300m from her parent’s home) and visit her elderly grandmother, her court date next week makes it unlikely that she’ll have her passport returned to her, making it impossible for her to fly back to the UK.