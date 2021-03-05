“We got our claps, what more did we expect?” That’s the response my friend, who works in a London hospital, shared this morning in response to the government’s proposed 1% pay rise for NHS workers. “Thank god we have all those claps saved up,” a colleague’s sister, who also works for the NHS, shared on her Instagram Stories alongside an eye-roll emoji.

Considering that Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Dame Donna Kinnair has warned this pay increase would mean just £3.50 more per week in take-home pay for an experienced nurse, their reactions to the news is understandable to most of us. Especially as there have been recent reports of nurses having to use food banks.