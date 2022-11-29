Online Safety Bill to make controlling or coercive behaviour on social media a criminal offence

New measures are being added to make social media platforms more transparent and accountable to their users, with changes offering users a “triple shield” of protection when online:

1. Social media firms will be legally required to remove illegal content

2. They will also have to take down any material which is in breach of their own terms of service

3. They will have to provide adults with greater choice over the content they see and engage with

Donelan said: “Unregulated social media has damaged our children for too long and it must end. Young people will be safeguarded, criminality stamped out and adults given control over what they see and engage with online.”