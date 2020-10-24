If there was ever a week to remind us that abortion rights are hard-won and never set in stone, it was this one. In Poland, terminations are now set to be banned in almost all circumstances, after the country’s top court ruled that abortions in cases of severe and irreversible foetal abnormalities are incompatible with the Polish constitution. Abortion will now only be permitted in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s health is at risk, factors that currently account for just 2% of legal terminations in Poland.

Esther Major, senior research adviser at Amnesty International, describes the judgment as “the result of a coordinated, systematic wave of attacks on women’s human rights by Polish lawmakers and represents their latest attempt to ban abortion in Poland”. The ban is certainly a victory for Poland’s ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), which has repeatedly tried to roll back abortion rights since gaining power five years ago. PiS dropped proposals to ban abortion entirely in 2016 following huge street protests, but later began attempting to criminalise terminations in cases of foetal disabilities. After the court’s judges (most of whom were appointed by PiS) announced their decision on Thursday, police in Warsaw used pepper spray against pro-choice protesters, thousands of whom have demonstrated across the country.