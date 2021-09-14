Niya, a young woman who was charged with assaulting a police officer when she was 18, is one of the many individuals who would be affected by the increase in sentence length. Despite being labelled as a “criminal” for her actions, she wishes people would understand her crime – which came about when she was in a forced marriage and had spoken to her family about wanting to get a divorce – is just “the tip of the iceberg”.

“I decided to tell my family that I didn’t want to stay in the marriage, and then they started hitting me,” she explains, adding that her family physically abused her and told her “you might as well go kill yourself,” when she spoke up about her wishes.

“My family continued to hit me and then someone called the police, and when the police came I was really panicking and crying, and the police just crowded me,” Niya explains. “There was like four or five police officers, and the police only listened to my mum. They didn’t listen to me. Then they told me, ‘You’re going to get arrested’.”