The EHRC report also found that one in five mothers experienced harassment and negative comments because of their pregnancy and 10% of mothers were discouraged from taking time off for their antenatal care.

The bill, Jarvis says, will extend the existing protections that are available under the Maternity and Parental Leave Etc Regulations for pregnant women, providing a “framework that will prevent employers discriminating against people based on the fact that they’re pregnant”.

Currently, employers have a legal obligation to offer suitable alternative employment, where a vacancy exists, to a parent who is on maternity leave, shared parental leave or adoption leave as soon as their job is at risk of redundancy. However, the period of protection is limited to the duration of the leave.

The bill aims to extend this redundancy protection so it applies to pregnant people from the moment their employer is informed until 18 weeks after the end of the pregnancy, as well as covering new parents returning to work from a relevant form of leave. This, Jarvis says, will help shield new parents and expectant mothers from workplace discrimination, offering them greater job security at an important time in their lives.