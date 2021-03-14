The past seven days have been a particularly harrowing experience for many of us. What started with the celebration of International Women’s Day quickly became a week of horror and sadness as the news of Sarah Everard’s disappearance broke, prompting thousands of women to share their experiences of street harassment and abuse.

The shocking fact that Sarah’s story is a reality shared by many other women and their families added to the collective outrage and grief felt by women across the country. In the UK, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds – over the last six months, Sheetal Gussar (39, Ealing), Umayma Amrania (16, Islington) and Aminata Toure (29, Southwark), are just a few of the names of women who have been reported missing in London alone.