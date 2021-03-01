Threatening to share intimate videos or images of someone will be made a criminal offence for the first time, thanks to a campaign led by the domestic abuse charity Refuge.

While revenge porn – the sharing of private, sexual photos or videos of another person without their consent and with the purpose of causing embarrassment or distress – was criminalised in England and Wales in 2015, and in Northern Ireland in 2016, threatening to share someone’s intimate photos or videos was not. Until now.

The law change, which is part of a series of amendments being made to the domestic abuse bill, will make threatening revenge porn punishable by up to two years in jail.