“Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death makes me fear for America’s future”

Early Saturday morning, as I sat scrolling through my Instagram feed, I saw the devastating news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court – had passed away after years of battling cancer. Much like everyone else, I was stricken with immense grief that the world had lost a true force of nature – a feminist to the core who spent her life fighting tirelessly for gender equality. As I continued to absorb the steady stream of tributes dominating my feed, I realised another feeling beginning to swell within me: the fear of what Ginsburg’s death would mean for the future of America.

I’m probably not alone when I say that I’ve spent the year of 2020 swimming – more like drowning? – in a sea of uncertainty. Concern for the safety of my family during a pandemic (I’m an American based in London so being miles away from my family has been tough), anxiety over my job security in a struggling economy, utter confusion from the government’s mixed-messages on social distancing guidelines, anger from the senseless murders of Black people at the hands of police brutality. And now, the looming election in November that will decide whether our country will be stuck with four more years of a leader whose sexist and racist remarks will undoubtedly continue to tear apart the country’s already divided citizens (like we need another reason to keep us up at night).