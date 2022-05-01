The country’s attention is once again turned towards the world inside Westminster following a series of high-profile news stories.

Following reports that more than 50 MPs are facing allegations of sexual misconduct – as well as the misogynistic attitudes that were laid bare by a rumour about Angela Rayner which was published earlier this week – a number of senior MPs have called for a radical overhaul of parliament’s working practices.

Writing in The Observer, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle stressed that he took the recent allegations – which included reports of bullying and sexual comments – “very seriously”, and said he thought it was time for Westminster to review its working practices.