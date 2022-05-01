Senior MPs are calling for “radical action” following a series of sexual misconduct claims in Westminster
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Senior MPs including House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle have called for a review into Westminster working practices.
The country’s attention is once again turned towards the world inside Westminster following a series of high-profile news stories.
Following reports that more than 50 MPs are facing allegations of sexual misconduct – as well as the misogynistic attitudes that were laid bare by a rumour about Angela Rayner which was published earlier this week – a number of senior MPs have called for a radical overhaul of parliament’s working practices.
Writing in The Observer, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle stressed that he took the recent allegations – which included reports of bullying and sexual comments – “very seriously”, and said he thought it was time for Westminster to review its working practices.
“I would like us to look at best practice in other parliaments around the world, to see if there are other models that would work here,” he wrote.
“In my opinion, it is time to consider radical action and review structures and processes that could make a difference. Some serious allegations have been made, which we must address as a matter of urgency. It is imperative we do the right thing by staff, and MPs as well.”
Sir Hoyle continued: “At the end of the day, I want to make sure everyone feels supported and has somewhere to turn – and to make this House not only a safe and inclusive workplace, but a model for other legislatures.”
One of Sir Hoyle’s main suggestions – a version of which has received backing from former leader of the House Dame Andrea Leadsom – is setting up a human resources style external body which could employ the MPs’ staff and handle grievances independently.
Currently, some of this responsibility is left to a body called the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which looks into claims of bullying and sexual harassment – but there are concerns that more could be done to ensure complains are dealt with swiftly and effectively.
Sir Hoyle’s calls follow the resignation of MP Neil Parish who stepped aside after he admitted to watching pornography twice in parliament – a move he called a “moment of madness” that “was absolutely, totally wrong”.
Boris Johnson also condemned Parish’s actions – and said proper procedure now needs to be followed to ensure those in charge are able to “understand the facts”.
Speaking to Sky News before Parish’s identity was revealed, he said: “It’s obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace. It would be the same for any job up and down the country. Clearly, that kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable.”
Images: Getty