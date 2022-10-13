As Unerman goes on to explain, companies that use sexuality to sell products or drive views would be subjected to a levy that would force them to deal with the unintended social consequences.

There are currently more than 160 million women worldwide who do not have access to contraception – and it is estimated it will cost $59 billion (£52 billion) fulfil these unmet needs. However, even when contraception is available, Unerman says that cultural pressures, such as social norms, traditional gender stereotypes, prejudices and stigmas, mean that many women do not have the choices that are available to most people. This is where sexuality offsetting could make a big impact.

“This could include making a contribution to the provision of contraception in the developing world where it is not freely available, or to ensure that you are actively involved in keeping responsible contraception front of mind for young people – of every gender,” writes Unerman.

From charitable contributes to the provision of free condoms, Unerman identifies a new provocation to the media, advertising and entertainment industry to take responsibility for a better and more equal future for everyone.

As she concludes: “If you have influence in our industry, if you have a voice, you can help to make positive choice for women and girls a bigger priority, so that all women and girls can achieve their promise.

“Making this change, a change to ensure a better outcome for women and girls through media, in terms of responsibly offsetting sexuality, will ensure a more equal future for the world.”

Now that’s something we can get behind.