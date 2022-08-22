#SolidarityWithSanna: women are posting videos of themselves partying on social media in support of the Finnish PM
Lauren Geall
Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, has been scrutinised after a private video of her dancing with friends was leaked online – but a new social media trend is pushing back.
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that we all need to let our hair down every once in a while – even when you happen to be in charge of an entire country.
Despite this, however, leaked videos of Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, dancing and singing with her friends have attracted controversy over the last week, with critics of the politician using the footage to question her maturity and competence.
In response, Marin has since completed a drug test and defended her actions as those of someone enjoying time with friends in her free time.
“I want to show that there are ordinary people with ordinary lives in these jobs,” she told the Finnish media last Thursday (18 August). “I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”
As well as prompting outrage, however, Marin’s behaviour – and the reaction it has triggered – has led many women to speak out in support of the PM and question why women are held to such a high standard in their private and professional lives.
One trend in particular that’s emerged over the last couple of days sees women posting videos of themselves partying alongside the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna.
Started by the Finnish women’s magazine Alt For Damerne, the trend aims to demonstrate how dancing, singing and having fun with friends isn’t a sign that someone’s unprofessional or bad at their job – it’s simply a sign that they know how to have a good time.
Since then, the hashtag has attracted hundreds of posts from women from all over the world – including the Australian politician Fiona Patten.
While the reaction to Marin having a good time is unbelievably frustrating – especially when you consider the ageism and sexism implicit in many of the complaints – it’s uplifting to see so many women showing their support.
At the end of the day, girls just wanna have fun – and it’s about time we got rid of the idea that being successful at work and having a good time are mutually exclusive.
Image: Getty