It’s a truth universally acknowledged that we all need to let our hair down every once in a while – even when you happen to be in charge of an entire country.

Despite this, however, leaked videos of Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister, dancing and singing with her friends have attracted controversy over the last week, with critics of the politician using the footage to question her maturity and competence.

In response, Marin has since completed a drug test and defended her actions as those of someone enjoying time with friends in her free time.