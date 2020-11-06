To understand why Abrams’ work has been so influential, we have to understand why it was necessary in the first place. And for that, we have to look at the long history of voter suppression in the US. We’ve all seen the photos and videos: Americans standing in extraordinarily long lines to vote at polling stations, queues that stretch far beyond anything we’d accept as normal in UK elections (even without a pandemic in the mix). That could be chalked up to the American enthusiasm for democracy, but the reality is much more sinister.

“The right to vote is a sacrosanct part of US democracy, but actually guaranteeing and protecting this right has been contested throughout the history of the country,” Dr Todd Landman, professor of political science at the University of Nottingham, tells Stylist. He points to the backlash seen against attempts to enfranchise groups including women and African Americans in the 19th and 20th centuries. “Efforts to limit voting continue to this day and include the redrawing of electoral boundaries [a process known as gerrymandering]; restrictions on the location, availability and opening times of polls; and other measures that potentially hinder people’s ability to cast their votes.”

These methods disproportionately affect certain groups, including ethnic minorities – particularly Black and Native American voters – and younger or poorer Americans. Kemp has always denied trying to suppress Democratic votes, yet he cancelled over 1.4 million voter registrations as Georgia’s secretary of state between 2012 and 2018, and refused to resign from that post before running for governor (with the convenient consequence that he was responsible for overseeing the election in which he was up against Abrams). One month before the 2018 election, Kemp’s office still hadn’t approved over 53,000 voter registrations. According to analysis by The Associated Press, 70% of these applications belonged to African Americans, despite the fact that Black people made up less than a third of Georgia’s overall population at the time.