Just 5% of reports of stalking to the police in the year ending March 2022 resulted in a charge by the Crown Prosecution Service, a shockingly low figure that campaigners claim is caused by a range of poor responses.

According to the super-complaint, this includes officers treating stalking incidents as “lower-level” or single-incident offences – as opposed to an established pattern of behaviour that can result in escalating violence, abuse or murder of predominantly female victims (in one 2017 study, stalking behaviour was identified in 94% of UK murder cases).

The super-complaint also reports that police forces have a tendency to mistakenly drop cases due to a perceived lack of evidence; many also fail to put in place the Stalking Protection Orders designed to protect victims while investigations are underway.

Separately, a Freedom of Information request by BBC Breakfast today revealed that four police forces in England do not have a single point of contact for stalking – despite government recommendations – in an oversight that Claire Waxman, Victims’ Commissioner for London, described as “woefully inadequate”.

“We want to see all forces have those specialist officers embedded on the frontline, so that any stalking victim that comes forward to any police officer gets the right response,” she said.