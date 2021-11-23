Last week, the government’s Tampon Tax Fund came to an end, having invested £90.25 million in female-focused charities over the past six years.

This fund was launched in response to my petition to end ‘tampon tax’, a 5% ‘luxury’ tax rate that was applied to all period products. It was finally axed in January 2021.

Here’s why this fund was established, how it is inherently problematic and why I’m asking the government to keep investing in female-focused charities beyond the axing of tampon tax.