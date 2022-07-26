The climate crisis finally got a (small) mention

After criticism that none of the eight leadership candidates had mentioned the worsening climate crisis in their preliminary manifestos, Sunak and Truss were asked what they thought the three most important things were that people could do for the environment.

Truss pointed to her past as a “teenage eco-warrior campaigning against damage to the ozone layer”, saying: “I’ve always taken the view that we should save our resources. I’m naturally a thrifty person; I like saving money and it also helps the environment.”

Citing electric vehicles and better home insulation, she continued: “So it’s about using less, particularly wasting less – which I think is a massive problem in this country – but also the innovation that we need to get the new technology that can help us do things better.” She also said that she would look for “better ways to deliver on that net zero” as part of the Paris climate agreement.

Sunak, however, said that he takes his advice from his daughters, and their first piece of advice is “reducing energy usage through things like better energy efficiency”.

He also mentioned recycling and a “focus on innovation” to solve the problem with “our researchers, inventors, companies”.