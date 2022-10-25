This is how Stylist readers really feel about the state of UK politics right now
As the UK welcomes its third prime minister of 2022, Stylist asked hundreds of readers to tell us how they’re feeling about the state of UK politics right now. And they didn’t hold back…
How are you really feeling – sad? Tired? Like you have political whiplash? Or all of the above? We feel it too.
Just as we thought things couldn’t feel any heavier or harder, we find ourselves amid even more political turmoil. And in a year like 2022, it really does take a lot to shock us. But in amongst the memes and flippant musings, there’s a very real sense of disquiet. It can be felt on our timelines, in our group chats and over drinks. We’re all feeling a lot of emotions which can be difficult to process.
Last week, amid the news that Liz Truss had resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, we asked you how you were feeling about the state of the country right now. And you didn’t hold back.
Hundreds of responses flooded our inbox, ranging from “utter shit show” to “hysterical”. You told us you’d “completely lost faith in the government acting in the best interests of the country”, that you were “angry,” “embarrassed,” “worried” and everything in between.
“It’s like a circus” or a “TV show,” you shared. “We’ve become a joke – unfortunately it’s just not funny.”
You called for a “general election now,” for “action in the streets,” for “real change”. Some of you saw a small silver lining in the increased political engagement and hoped the momentum continued.
But above anything else, you were infuriated. Exhausted. Afraid. Hopeless. Numb. And no wonder.
“It feels like right now we are riding a wave of uncertainty on a ship with no captain and with the crew in chaos,” explains psychotherapist Nova Cobban. “Not only do we have political uncertainty in the form of changing political leadership, but also economic uncertainty, underlined with public messaging that it will not be getting better any time soon.”
According to Cobban, it’s the fact that these changes happen without us being able to influence them in any way that compounds the way we are feeling. The uncertainty triggers our stress response, which can send us into a difficult spiral to crawl out of.
“When people feel emotionally unsafe or uncertain, they become less emotionally regulated overall and can be more reactive,” says counselling psychologist Dr Rina Bajaj. “This can impact on the decisions we make – some people may be more impulsive and others may shut down. They may alter their habits to feel safer and more in control, or dial down on their fixed thinking and behaviours.”
If you feel infuriated right now…
It’s probably because your protective mechanism – aka your “fight” instinct – has well and truly kicked in.
According to Dr Bajaj, identifying what triggers your irritability, and then taking steps to control it, can be helpful in developing healthier coping mechanisms. For example, if the news amps up your frustration, limiting when you can watch it to once a day (and avoiding doomscrolling afterwards) can help calm things down.
If you feel exhausted right now…
“Overcoming the stress response of exhaustion is about giving yourself smaller steps to manage and bringing your thoughts back into dealing only with the here and now,” says Cobban.
“When our thoughts have been living primarily in the future, projecting out into possible scenarios we may have to deal with, it is easy to quickly overwhelm the mind.
“Come back to what is happening here and now by asking yourself: Right now, in this moment, as I sit here, am I ok? Right now, at this moment, what do I feel? Right now, at this moment, what would be one thing I can do to feel better?”
If you feel afraid right now…
As Cobban suggests, extended periods of uncertainty can lead to increased levels of generalised anxiety.
“We can feel afraid as we worry about what may potentially happen in the future, and anxiety can also lead us to look for more evidence for things to be worried about. We may feel that we have to control our power over the future or that we may not be able to cope with future challenges.”
Therefore, it’s important to build your levels of resilience. “When we feel anxious, our coping mechanism can be to avoid feelings, people or situations as a way to feel safer, but avoidance isn’t usually a good long term solution. Make a list of the things that you may be avoiding and then proactively challenge this. It may include reaching out to a friend, engaging in more activities or speaking to someone about how you are feeling,” she adds.
If you feel numb right now…
If feelings of fury are our “fight” mechanism coming into play, numbness is linked to the “freeze” element of our survival, says Dr Bajaj. “Reconnecting with yourself and how you are feeling is a good way to unstick yourself from this phase,” she says.
If you feel hopeless right now…
Know that there is hope, even when it might not feel like it. “ When you identify negative thoughts, try to neutralise and balance them,” says Dr Bajaj. “Stick to the facts (what do you know to be true?) and proactively try and look for the positive.”
“Ultimately, we cannot control what the nation’s politicians are doing. However, we have control over how we choose to respond,” stresses psychotherapist Dr Belynder Walia.
“The priority is taking care of your mental, emotional and physical well-being. To ensure you set healthy boundaries and to help you avoid the setbacks of the economy, be self-aware and secure within yourself. Limit your time on the news and devices and give yourself a chance to relax, allowing your nervous system to relax. Continue to set goals and reflect on what is working for you.
“Most of all, be grateful for friends, family, and the time you have to enjoy the moments where you feel free to make choices that are in your favour and you can control.”
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ guide to local mental health helplines and organisations here.
If you are struggling, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
You can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support.
Images: Getty