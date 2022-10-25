How are you really feeling – sad? Tired? Like you have political whiplash? Or all of the above? We feel it too.

Just as we thought things couldn’t feel any heavier or harder, we find ourselves amid even more political turmoil. And in a year like 2022, it really does take a lot to shock us. But in amongst the memes and flippant musings, there’s a very real sense of disquiet. It can be felt on our timelines, in our group chats and over drinks. We’re all feeling a lot of emotions which can be difficult to process.

Last week, amid the news that Liz Truss had resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, we asked you how you were feeling about the state of the country right now. And you didn’t hold back.