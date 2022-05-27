UK politics feels broken. What’s the answer?
From Partygate to the cost of living crisis, UK politics feels at an all-time-low. Political journalist and commentator Gaby Hinsliff explores what there is to do when the system feels broken
Red wine stains down the wall, a karaoke machine and people so drunk they threw up or got into a scrap.
It might sound like the aftermath of a student house party, but all these are scenes from senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the boozy Covid rule-breaking that took place in Downing Street during a pandemic that put everyone else’s life firmly on hold. The Metropolitan police have already issued 126 fines over what’s been dubbed Partygate, including one to the prime minister himself, and now MPs will investigate whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament (traditionally a resigning offence) by saying all rules were followed in Downing Street. Yet, unless Conservative MPs decide to turn against their own boss, there’s not a lot the rest of us can do about it. Or is there?
Right now, British politics is a mess. The cost of living has soared, hitting everything from eating out to petrol and our gas bills, but it’s taken weeks for the government to work out how to respond. (Even when Rishi Sunak launched a ‘generous’ £21 billion package of help with heating bills this week, some saw the timing as an attempt to distract from Sue Gray’s findings.) While Post-Partygate trust in politicians has plummeted to levels not seen since 2010, when a scandal over MPs fiddling their expenses shook parliament.
It doesn’t end there: sexual misconduct scandals are still erupting at Westminster despite all those post-#MeToo promises, with an unnamed Conservative MP recently arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault and up to 56 MPs being investigated by a new parliamentary body examining complaints of harassment and bullying. Last week also marked the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, which has reignited painful reflections on how far anti-racism movements still have to go. Oh, and there’s also the constant worry that we’re not doing enough to stop the climate crisis. The news has been a lot lately, and it’s taking a toll. Every month, the supermarket chain Asda takes a snapshot of the public mood by asking its customers to choose an adjective summing up how they feel. Currently, ‘tired’ comes top of the list.
If you’re feeling disheartened, or as if everything is broken, you’re not alone. “Not that many people I know right now are waking up feeling like all is right in the world,” says Sophie Walker, the former Women’s Equality Party leader and author of Five Rules For Rebellion, a guide to channelling political frustration into action. “I get anxious and depressed about the state of the world. But it’s important to remember that hopefulness isn’t an accident: it’s a discipline. It helps me to see hope as the ultimate act of defiance – that people who are in power, and who don’t want you to share the power, are absolutely counting on you feeling hopeless and demoralised.”
Indeed, it’s precisely this sense of hopelessness that leaves us feeling unable to take action. According to the pollsters YouGov, by the end of March nearly two-thirds of Britons thought politics was either badly or partly “broken”. But in terms of our current outlook and sense of hope, things may not be as bad as they seem. Even more of us felt like politics was broken way back in early 2019, when parliament was deadlocked over Brexit. Back then, the top complaint was that politicians should compromise more – enough, in other words, to do a Brexit deal and move on to other things.
Now though, our worries feel more personal – about making ends meet (one in five people tell YouGov they’re struggling) and wondering whether politicians really understand the pressures we’re under. And when you’re panicking about paying the rent, it’s hard to have the energy to think about much else.
Even before prices started going up, many millennials weren’t exactly living the easy life; anyone emerging onto the jobs market after the 2009 banking crash has already experienced over a decade of flatlining wages and soaring housing costs (rents rose 60% faster than wages between 2011 and 2018, according to the housing charity Shelter, and in London today the property website Zoopla estimates rent eats up a staggering 52% of the average single renter’s wage). Now financial worries and anger over Partygate are merging into a general sense that politicians are out of touch, according to Luke Tryl of the charity More in Common, which runs focus groups to try to capture the public mood. Or to put it another way, the current 90s revival might not be confined to the return of ripped jeans and Top Gun.
For all this is uncannily reminiscent of the early 1990s, when inflation hit 8%, unemployment spiked and millions felt the pinch. The then Tory government under John Major survived that recession, but was slowly paralysed by sleazy sex scandals and political infighting. Intriguingly, however, the lesson of the 90s is that sometimes anger and frustration can be the spur to change. In 1997, Tony Blair’s New Labour party won a landslide victory with a campaign soundtracked by D:Ream’s club hit Things Can Only Get Better – capturing the feeling that the only way out of this mess was up. So how do we break out of the cycle of despair this time?
Hope, however hard, may just be the answer. Just last week, Australia voted out its prime minister, Scott Morrison, after he was seen as failing to act on climate change despite freak floods, wildfires and drought ravaging the country. Intriguingly, he lost partly thanks to the so-called “teal independents”, women who stood for election on a pledge to tackle both the climate crisis and misogyny in public life. (Teal is a blend of eco-friendly green and the blue of Morrison’s Liberal Party, which was facing a sexual harassment scandal.) While standing for election may feel out of reach for most of us, there are smaller, meaningful ways to make a difference.
Take events manager Jamie Klingler, who became an activist by accident last summer after the murder of Sarah Everard spurred her into organising a socially distanced vigil in Sarah’s memory. She and the three other female co-founders of Reclaim These Streets – set up in protest against suggestions on social media after Sarah went missing that women could stay safe by avoiding going out after dark – were promptly warned by police they faced prosecution for holding a gathering during the pandemic. Within two days, they’d found a lawyer to challenge the Met’s decision in court (a judge finally found in their favour this March).
It’s easy, Klingler says, to become desensitised to bad news (and dwelling on it is just as bad; research at the University of Essex last year found that spending just four minutes reading gloomy news on social media was enough to measurably lower users’ mood). And so, by doing something about whatever’s worrying you – however small – you are drastically improving your sense of feeling somewhat in control, even if the problem feels enormous at first glance.
“There’s so much change you can make just by having conversations at your dinner table, ” Klingler says. “I think one of the biggest differences Reclaim These Streets made was to bring the conversations that used to happen at 2am when everyone was drunk – specifically among women telling stories to each other about sexual assault – to the fore,” she says. “We’re now talking about these issues with our partners and our brothers. If you can move the barometer a tiny bit, that’s where social change happens.” If you’ve got professional skills, like accounting or IT, she suggests offering them to a local women’s refuge or a pressure group you support tackling an issue you care about – whether this be the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis or the cost of living. (You can find opportunities to volunteer here). If making an impact in your community is important to you, then get involved with an organisation such as Local Welcome, which brings local people and refugees together to cook and talk. It’s taking notes of these small wins that make a difference to our overall outlook – and our ability to feel hopeful.
Nothing’s ultimately going to change, however, unless people vote to make it happen – which means before firing off emails to your MP (writetothem.com makes it easy) or signing a petition, the single biggest step is probably checking that you’re registered to vote. Beyond that, if there’s something you’re passionate about, there is still value in making sure your local MP knows about it – right now, that might be making sure Boris Johnson is properly held accountable and resign over Partygate (this a good template to base your letter off). While campaigns such as Donate the Rebate are encouraging those who don’t need the £400 (non means-tested) energy rebate to donate it to help fund charities who will do much of the heavy-lifting during the cost of living crisis.
Above all, Klingler says, it’s about trying to see frustration as the first step towards turning things around. “It’s really crucial to turn those feelings into something that feels good,” she adds. At a time when the government doesn’t seem to have any of the answers, amen to that.