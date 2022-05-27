UK politics feels broken. What’s the answer?

Hope, however hard, may just be the answer. Just last week, Australia voted out its prime minister, Scott Morrison, after he was seen as failing to act on climate change despite freak floods, wildfires and drought ravaging the country. Intriguingly, he lost partly thanks to the so-called “teal independents”, women who stood for election on a pledge to tackle both the climate crisis and misogyny in public life. (Teal is a blend of eco-friendly green and the blue of Morrison’s Liberal Party, which was facing a sexual harassment scandal.) While standing for election may feel out of reach for most of us, there are smaller, meaningful ways to make a difference.

Take events manager Jamie Klingler, who became an activist by accident last summer after the murder of Sarah Everard spurred her into organising a socially distanced vigil in Sarah’s memory. She and the three other female co-founders of Reclaim These Streets – set up in protest against suggestions on social media after Sarah went missing that women could stay safe by avoiding going out after dark – were promptly warned by police they faced prosecution for holding a gathering during the pandemic. Within two days, they’d found a lawyer to challenge the Met’s decision in court (a judge finally found in their favour this March).

It’s easy, Klingler says, to become desensitised to bad news (and dwelling on it is just as bad; research at the University of Essex last year found that spending just four minutes reading gloomy news on social media was enough to measurably lower users’ mood). And so, by doing something about whatever’s worrying you – however small – you are drastically improving your sense of feeling somewhat in control, even if the problem feels enormous at first glance.

“There’s so much change you can make just by having conversations at your dinner table, ” Klingler says. “I think one of the biggest differences Reclaim These Streets made was to bring the conversations that used to happen at 2am when everyone was drunk – specifically among women telling stories to each other about sexual assault – to the fore,” she says. “We’re now talking about these issues with our partners and our brothers. If you can move the barometer a tiny bit, that’s where social change happens.” If you’ve got professional skills, like accounting or IT, she suggests offering them to a local women’s refuge or a pressure group you support tackling an issue you care about – whether this be the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis or the cost of living. (You can find opportunities to volunteer here). If making an impact in your community is important to you, then get involved with an organisation such as Local Welcome, which brings local people and refugees together to cook and talk. It’s taking notes of these small wins that make a difference to our overall outlook – and our ability to feel hopeful.

Nothing’s ultimately going to change, however, unless people vote to make it happen – which means before firing off emails to your MP (writetothem.com makes it easy) or signing a petition, the single biggest step is probably checking that you’re registered to vote. Beyond that, if there’s something you’re passionate about, there is still value in making sure your local MP knows about it – right now, that might be making sure Boris Johnson is properly held accountable and resign over Partygate (this a good template to base your letter off). While campaigns such as Donate the Rebate are encouraging those who don’t need the £400 (non means-tested) energy rebate to donate it to help fund charities who will do much of the heavy-lifting during the cost of living crisis.

Above all, Klingler says, it’s about trying to see frustration as the first step towards turning things around. “It’s really crucial to turn those feelings into something that feels good,” she adds. At a time when the government doesn’t seem to have any of the answers, amen to that.