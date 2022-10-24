“When we feel overwhelmed we are less able to advocate for ourselves and our communities and that is a real cause for concern in the long run,” she adds.

This is further aided by social media which fuels this democratic disconnect. When you’re witnessing the political turmoil through an endless stream of memes and parody-like takes, it can be easier to consume but harder to engage in.

It’s something which has been explored in Max Horkheimer and Theodore Adorno 1944 The Dialectics of Enlightenment. The theorists argue that “the whole world is passed through the filter of the culture industry” and that “the familiar experience of the moviegoer, who perceived the street outside as a continuation of the film he has just left, because the film seeks strictly to reproduce the world of everyday perception, has become the guideline of production.”

The blur between what’s real and what’s fake feels harder to decipher right now – and with much of what we experience often feeling like a far cry from reality, disengaging from it all can sometimes be a safe space from all the chaos. But it is important to remain engaged where possible and take small steps to do so if you’re struggling to.

“Despite outcries on social media, we are lucky to have quality news and political coverage every day in the UK,” says Dean. “Taking the time to engage with it, and be critical of it where you disagree, is probably the first key step to being an active citizen.”

Dean adds that another way to reengage with politics is through honing in on what’s going on locally in your area. “What goes on in your local council is incredibly important in terms of the public services you receive, whether schools, bins, or social care. While local government is often held up as boring, learning who your local councillors are and how they are empowered to improve your community, does help people realise the practical ways in which politics shapes their everyday life.”

While burying our heads in the political sand may seem like the more appealing option, it’s important to keep an eye on what is happening in front of our very eyes.

And as we prepare for another prime minister to take the reins, hopefully, the next “season” of the very chaotic times we’re living in has a lot more stability in it.