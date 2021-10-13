When Rachel* packed her bags and was finally able to leave her abusive ex-partner, she presumed her future would be brighter. Originally from overseas, Rachel married a British man who was physically, sexually, emotionally and economically abusive, spending her earnings on himself and then gaslighting her about money.

“I thought the worst was behind me when I left him, in that I didn’t have to be subjected to abuse on a daily basis,” she tells Stylist. “But actually, I don’t think I could have been more wrong.”

After a long and arduous process of being granted settled status in the UK, Rachel began the “nightmare” of dealing with the benefit system. After filling in reams of complex online forms, being forced to repeat graphic details of the abuse she’d experienced to Job Centre staff and being threatened with sanctions in error, Rachel says the scrapping of the Universal Credit uplift is “absolutely horrific”.

“The £20 per week uplift has been better than nothing – it’s what I’ve been spending on food. The rest of my benefit goes toward rent and essential utilities, so I’m not sure what I’m meant to cut now,” she says.

“I already don’t buy fresh fruit and veg or anything too perishable because I can’t afford to waste any food. I know it’s having a negative impact on my physical health.

“I feel the pinch of the system all the time. I’m disabled and cannot work. The amount I’m receiving [with the uplift and the results of a work capability assessment] is still not enough to cover my basic essentials. I’m already short every month.

“I feel incredibly stressed and very, very worried, especially with energy costs increasing. My energy company hasn’t collapsed yet, but I’ve got a fixed rate, so if it does, I honestly don’t know what I’ll do. I’ve not been putting the heating on, but I know I’ll have to in later months. Trying to pull that money from thin air is going to be virtually impossible.”

According to Refuge, a charity providing specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence, over 37% of domestic abuse survivors supported by the charity from September 2019 to August 2020 were receiving Universal Credit. For survivors who accessed the charity’s emergency accommodation, it rose to just over 63%.