Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the US yesterday in support of abortion rights, led by their opposition to a new law in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – before many women know they’re pregnant.

The Women’s March – which is the first such event of the Biden administration – saw protestors march in all 50 US states to demand access to safe and legal abortion. Protestors also marched on the streets of London in solidarity.

The event comes ahead of the start of a new term for the US Supreme Court, which will see the (majority conservative) judges rule on a case that threatens to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case which protects the right to abortion until viability, usually at about 28 weeks into a pregnancy.