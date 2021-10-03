A woman holds a sign that reads "Abortion is healthcare"
US abortion rights: 19 powerful images from yesterday’s Women’s Marches across the world

Protestors took to the streets across the US and in London to challenge the introduction of new laws in Texas that restrict abortion access after six weeks of pregnancy.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the US yesterday in support of abortion rights, led by their opposition to a new law in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – before many women know they’re pregnant.

The Women’s March – which is the first such event of the Biden administration – saw protestors march in all 50 US states to demand access to safe and legal abortion. Protestors also marched on the streets of London in solidarity.

The event comes ahead of the start of a new term for the US Supreme Court, which will see the (majority conservative) judges rule on a case that threatens to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case which protects the right to abortion until viability, usually at about 28 weeks into a pregnancy. 

Without Roe v Wade, protestors fear that many states will follow in the footsteps of Texas, forcing women to travel hundreds of miles to seek healthcare, something that will be inaccessible to many.

“This is kind of a break-glass moment for folks all across the country,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of Women’s March, told the BBC. “Many of us grew up with the idea that abortion would be legal and accessible for all of us. Seeing that at very real risk has been a moment of awakening.”

As usual, one of the defining features of yesterday’s march was the signs carried by protestors, which painted a picture of the battle women are currently facing. Keep scrolling to check out some of the most powerful pictures from yesterday’s event. 

Washington, DC

Crowds carry signs saying 'mind your own uterus' and 'ruth sent me'
A woman carries a sign that says 'we are not ovary-acting'
Protestors walk down the street with the Washington Capitol in the background

Austin, Texas

A woman holds a sign that reads 'we're not property' with a picture of a body
A woman holds a sign that says 'if fertilized eggs are people and refugees aren't we have a problem'
A woman holds a sign that reads "Why do white old men get to decide?"
Women stand outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin

Fullerton, California

A woman holds a sign that says "if you don't fight for all women you fight for no women"
A woman holds a sign that says "I'm with her" with arrows pointing around

Alameda, California

A woman holds a sign that says "Abortion is a personal decision not a legal debate"
A boy holds a sign that reads "Abortion is healthcare"

Los Angeles, California

A crowd of protestors move down the street in Los Angeles
A woman dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg holds a sign that says "Bans off our bodies"

New York, New York

A woman holds a sign that says "abortion rights are lgbtq+ rights"
A young girl in her mum's arms holds a sign that says "Fight for women's rights"
A woman with blood painted between her legs holds a sign that says "Rage rage against the denial of your rights"
A woman holds a sign that reads "Abortion is healthcare"

London

A woman holds a sign that says "A threat to women's rights anywhere is a threat to women's rights everywhere"
A woman holds a sign that says "We cannot go back. Legal abortion"

Images: Getty