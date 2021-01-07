A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building last night in a bid to overthrow the certification of November’s presidential election result.

With two weeks to go until Joe Biden is set to become US president, the rioters broke into the building in response to Trump’s call to protest his election defeat, which he has repeatedly claimed was the result of fraudulent voting.

Four people died in the violence which overtook Washington DC yesterday, including a woman who was shot by Capitol police. Three others are said to have died in “medical emergencies,” the DC police chief said.