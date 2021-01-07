US Capitol riots: 27 tweets that tell the story of last night’s violent events
Lauren Geall
Waking up to the news of the riots which shook the US Capitol yesterday, but struggling to wrap your head around the events which unfolded? Here are 27 tweets which provide a snapshot of last night as it happened.
A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building last night in a bid to overthrow the certification of November’s presidential election result.
With two weeks to go until Joe Biden is set to become US president, the rioters broke into the building in response to Trump’s call to protest his election defeat, which he has repeatedly claimed was the result of fraudulent voting.
Four people died in the violence which overtook Washington DC yesterday, including a woman who was shot by Capitol police. Three others are said to have died in “medical emergencies,” the DC police chief said.
For those of us living outside the US, it can be hard to wrap our heads around the events that took place inside the Capitol building yesterday – especially with the situation still unfolding as we speak.
With this in mind, here are a selection of tweets which provide a snapshot of the riots which took place yesterday – and what they could mean for the future of the USA.
There were messages of shock, anger and fear as the mob broke through security
As images from inside the building began to circulate
Politicians and world leaders expressed their disbelief
Many were quick to point out the blatant hypocrisy in the way police treated the rioters
Celebrities added their reactions to the mix
Twitter began restricting Trump’s tweets
As it was confirmed that at least one person had been killed in the violence
There was reflection on the events leading up to today
As people were left to think about what last night might mean for the future of the USA
And Stacey Abrams left us all with this powerful message
