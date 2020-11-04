People around the world have been glued to their TV screens overnight, waiting to see the US election 2020 results. At the time of writing (6:26 am) it’s too early to tell if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

But there is some good news to share as we anxiously wait: the four progressive Democratic congresswomen, known as The Squad, have all won or are expected to win re-election to Congress.