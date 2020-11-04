US election 2020: The Squad is returning to Congress
- Hollie Richardson
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley – who are part of The Squad – have shared powerful messages after being re-elected in the US election 2020.
People around the world have been glued to their TV screens overnight, waiting to see the US election 2020 results. At the time of writing (6:26 am) it’s too early to tell if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
But there is some good news to share as we anxiously wait: the four progressive Democratic congresswomen, known as The Squad, have all won or are expected to win re-election to Congress.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts have all won the seats they already held. Rashida Tlaib is expected to be re-elected in the state of Michigan.
The four members of Congress – young, multiracial, working-class women who epitomise the sort of progression Trump and conservatives like him reject – have made names for themselves since 2018, repeatedly challenging the president on racism, welfare, healthcare and other pressing social issues.
Omar has reacted to the news with a powerful tweet, simply writing: “Our sisterhood is resilient.”
Ocasio-Cortez also shared her response, tweeting: “Serving New York-14 and fighting for working-class families in Congress has been the greatest honour, privilege and responsibility of my life.”
She added: “Thank you to the Bronx and Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, and trusting me to represent you once more.”
Pressly shared her news with the people of Massachusetts, saying: “Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organised. We have mobilised. We have legislated our values.”
She continued: “I am so proud to be your Congresswoman and your partner in the work. I believe in the power of us. And we’re just getting started.”
Regardless of what happens with the final results later, these are wins that truly deserve to be celebrated.
