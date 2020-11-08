It’s been a long week, hasn’t it? After voters took to the polls in the US election on 5 November, people all around the world have been anxiously waiting to see who would claim victory in the surprisingly close race.

And now, after three days spent glued to our social media feeds and watching the rising vote counts in the key battleground states, Joe Biden has finally claimed victory. Although Donald Trump has yet to concede the race (and has made it clear he has no plans to do so), people all over America have taken to the streets to celebrate Biden and Kamala Harris’ big win.