US election 2020: Sarah McBride just made history with her election win

Hollie Richardson
Sarah McBride.

After becoming America’s first openly transgender state senator, Sarah McBride says she hopes her win “shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too”.

Whatever happens in the US Election 2020 results, it’s important to mark and celebrate wins that matter. 

Take, for instance, the fact that The Squad members – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley – have been re-elected in their seats

And then there’s the news that Sarah McBride has become America’s first openly transgender state senator

Democrat McBride has won the race for Delaware’s first senate. Although there are a handful of other transgender legislators around the country, she is the first transgender person to hold the office of state senator.

Responding to the news on Twitter, McBride wrote: “We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

She poignantly added: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

She later continued: “As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families…

“The real work begins tomorrow.”

McBride is a transgender rights activist who has played a crucial role in the fight for LGBTQ+ discrimination protections in her state of Delaware. She has lobbied for the Equality Act to extend protections nationwide.

She ran on a campaign with policies including paid family and medical leave for all workers, reducing costs and increasing competition in the health care industry, and strengthening public schools.

Speaking about the importance of her win, president of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, said: “Sarah McBride brings the kind of leadership our nation urgently needs: brilliant, compassionate, passionate about making life better for the people she serves. We were proud to be a part of her journey. And tonight, we congratulate her on her historic win! #UnityWins.”

We can’t wait to see what she does next.

Hollie Richardson

