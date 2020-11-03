I became an organiser because I realised that complacency, and reliance on our political “leaders” had not, and would never be enough to transform our society into a just one. I hope that Biden wins the presidential election, but Biden winning will not make me feel like I can breathe. His winning will not mean there is room to take a break from fighting against racist, capitalist violence. We must be prepared to fight as fervently for the rights of oppressed people under Biden as we would under Trump.

Fear of four more years of Trump guided my vote for Joe Biden, not any true belief that he will make significant gains for marginalised people in the US or across the world. As my mother has been saying for the last few weeks, ‘We just need to stop the bleeding.’

It is valuable for oppressed peoples to feel a marginally higher level of safety. For many, a Biden presidency would grant this. It is much harder to push a boot off your neck if you’re also starving, bleeding, and facing any other number of different kinds of violence. However, the boot on our necks is still the central problem, and no conditions where the boot continues to press down should be tolerated as acceptable, just, or a ‘win’ for movements against racism, sexism and capitalism.