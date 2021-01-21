US Presidential Inauguration: the 8 most memorable moments you missed

The new President assured the millions watching him from all around the world, as well as the smaller crowd in Washington DC, that “democracy has prevailed”.

“Here we stand, looking out on the great mall where Dr [Martin Luther] King spoke of his dream. Here we stand where, 108 years ago at another inaugural, thousands of protesters tried to block brave women marching for the right to vote.

“And today, we mark the swearing of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don’t tell me things can’t change!”

While he claimed to be “humbled” by those who supported him in the election, he had an important message for those who did not: “To all of those who did not support us, let me say this. Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart.

“I promise you, I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”

He went on to namecheck white supremacy, domestic terrorism, climate change and the Covid-19 virus as challenges that the nation must overcome through unity. Sob.