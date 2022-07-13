Conservative leadership election: who is still in the running for prime minister, and what are their policies?
A new prime minister is set to be announced on 5 September, but who is still in the running to enter Number 10?
Following Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement last week, Conservative MPs will now begin voting to elect his successor ahead of 5 September.
Eight contenders are currently in the running, having secured the necessary number of nominations from their colleagues for the first round of voting, with a ‘final two’ expected by 21 July.
A leadership debate will be broadcast on 18 July, hosted by Sky News presenter Kay Burley.
Who is currently in the running for prime minister?
Rishi Sunak
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently the bookmakers’ favourite, though his popularity has waned in recent months.
A number of his policies, including the national insurance rise, went down badly with Tory MPs, and his public standing was damaged following his fine for breaking lockdown and the revelation that his multimillionaire wife, Akshata Murty, held non-domicile status and therefore did not have to pay UK tax.
In his campaign video, Sunak pledged to rebuild voters’ trust after the previous tumultuous premiership. In interviews with The Telegraph and Mail On Sunday, Sunak also shared that if he became leader, he would “run the economy like Thatcher” and reverse “recent trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender-neutral language”.
Sunak has also consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability, has never voted on equal LGBTQ+ rights and has repeatedly abstained on votes regarding abortion rights.
Liz Truss
Foreign secretary and longest continuously serving member of the cabinet, Liz Truss is seen by many as a potential successor to Boris Johnson, ranking well among Conservative party members.
On policies, Truss told the Daily Telegraph she would “start cutting taxes from day one” if she was to become prime minister, alongside reversing the National Insurance increase and protecting the Good Friday Agreement.
According to TheyWorkForYou, Truss has consistently voted for welfare spending reductions and against paying higher benefits for longer to disabled people who cannot work due to illness or disability.
Tom Tugendhat
Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Commons foreign affairs select committee, is a former soldier who is yet to have held a ministerial position within government.
Not generally considered a popular choice, Tugendhat campaigned to remain in the EU and has stated that he’s “always been a low tax Conservative” and would support a reduction in corporation tax.
Tugendhat hasn’t been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBTQ+ rights, but he did vote in favour of legalising abortion in Northern Ireland. According to TheyWorkForYou, he has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and zero against.
Penny Mordaunt
Considered the ‘dark horse’ of the leadership race, former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt has been described as “socially liberal” despite “almost always voting for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits”.
According to a survey of party members by the ConservativeHome website, Mordaunt is the grassroots favourite, and her campaign has promised to prioritise families.
Mordaunt has always voted in favour of LGBTQ+ rights, including same-sex marriage and supported the amendment to make ‘DIY’ home abortions permanently available in England. In a former role as equalities minister in 2018, Mordaunt said that “trans men are men, and trans women are women,” which she later appeared to roll back, tweeting: “Some people born male and who have been through the gender recognition process are also legally female. That DOES NOT mean they are biological women, like me.”
Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi’s profile increased after he oversaw the nationwide rollout of Covid-19 jabs and was appointed as chancellor after Rishi Sunak’s resignation.
Like his colleagues, Zahawi has pledged lower taxes and has consistently voted against raising welfare benefits at least in line with prices.
Sharing his “plan to get Britain back on track”, Zahawi pledged to lower energy bills and provide energy security, increase defence spending and get tough on crime.
Kemi Badenoch
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has been touted as “Labour’s real worst nightmare”.
Launching her campaign with an article in The Times, Badenoch stated she wanted to “set us free by telling people the truth” and “reinvigorate the case for free speech”.
Badenoch also reiterated her opposition to identity-based politics, saying this led to “coercive control, the imposition of views, the shutting down of debate”.
She has consistently voted for a stricter asylum system, against laws that promote equality and human rights and against measures to prevent climate change.
Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt, the chair of the health and social care select committee, announced his second campaign for PM having unsuccessfully challenged Boris Johnson in 2019.
A divisive figure, Hunt has generally voted for mass surveillance of people’s communications and activities, stronger enforcement of immigration rules and against laws to promote equality and human rights.
On the controversial Rwanda migration policy, he told of his intention to expand the scheme by finding additional countries to deport people to.
Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman, the attorney general, confirmed she would be running after she announced her decision to do so even before the prime minister resigned.
Announcing her bid on ITV’s Peston show last week, Braverman said: “We need to get rid of all of this woke rubbish,” telling ITV news: “There are too many people in this country who are of working age, who are of good health, and who are choosing to rely on benefits”
In her campaign video, she spoke of delivering “all of the great opportunities” of Brexit, as well as taking a “firm line” on migration.
Braverman voted against an amendment to impose a change in law in Northern Ireland to introduce abortion and voted against the introduction of abortion on demand, for any reason, up-to-birth to England and Wales.
Images: Getty/Molly Saunders