Rishi Sunak

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak is currently the bookmakers’ favourite, though his popularity has waned in recent months.

A number of his policies, including the national insurance rise, went down badly with Tory MPs, and his public standing was damaged following his fine for breaking lockdown and the revelation that his multimillionaire wife, Akshata Murty, held non-domicile status and therefore did not have to pay UK tax.

In his campaign video, Sunak pledged to rebuild voters’ trust after the previous tumultuous premiership. In interviews with The Telegraph and Mail On Sunday, Sunak also shared that if he became leader, he would “run the economy like Thatcher” and reverse “recent trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender-neutral language”.

Sunak has also consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability, has never voted on equal LGBTQ+ rights and has repeatedly abstained on votes regarding abortion rights.