Jacinda Ardern’s resignation shows that sometimes it’s right to walk away

Some of the discussion of Ardern’s announcement has implicitly or explicitly framed her departure as a failure, via headlines such as “What went wrong for Jacinda Ardern” and “Jacinda Ardern resigns: can women really have it all?” (The latter appeared on the BBC News website and was subsequently edited.) The suggestion is that Ardern is admitting defeat by stepping down now – and in a way, she is. She’s certainly acknowledged that she no longer has what it takes to lead a country, saying: “You cannot and should not do [this job] unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.” By her own admission, she doesn’t anymore.

But resigning from any job – even the position of prime minister – doesn’t mean that you’ve failed. In recent years, many of us have recognised the power in walking away from situations that no longer suit us: research published by PwC last May found that 18% of UK workers were “very or extremely likely” to switch jobs in the coming year as they searched for better pay and job satisfaction. On a personal level, Ardern is doing what many of us have done after accepting a ‘dream job’. She gave it her all for years, then realised that she no longer fantasised about holding onto the role. It was burning her out. It was time to go.

Of course, Ardern isn’t quitting a well-paid job at an ad agency. Her personal decision will have profound political consequences: there isn’t a clear successor to lead New Zealand’s Labour party, and a coalition of right-wing parties may win the country’s general election in October (although this could have happened even if she stood for re-election). But her decision to quit also has political positives.