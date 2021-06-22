When Sekeena, 36, received a letter from her daughter Lynette’s school in 2019 about an upcoming trip to Barcelona, she knew she’d need to apply for a passport in order for 13-year old to be able to fly out of the country with her classmates. Having never travelled abroad herself, this was Sekeena’s first time filling out a passport application. Born and raised in Preston to a white British father and a mother (also named Lynette) originally from the Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sekeena submitted the application oblivious to any reason as to why the passport may not be approved.

But that’s exactly what happened when a letter from the Home Office arrived around a week later. “[It said] I had to prove that I was British,” she says. Shocked and confused by the government’s response, Sekeena attempted to grapple with the accusation that – despite both her and her daughter being born in the UK – they had to justify their citizenship and would be without the passport that Lynette needed for her school trip until they had done so to the government’s satisfaction. “I was just thinking ‘What are they talking about’? What do you mean ‘Prove I’m British?’”