The government has launched a consultation on street safety – and it wants to hear your experiences

And while the violence against women and girls (VAWG) strategy unveiled by the government earlier this year goes some way towards addressing the problem of women’s safety in public spaces, there’s still a lot more that can and should be done.

You may also like Stylist’s campaign challenging male violence against women just scored its first big win – but there’s more work to do

That’s where a new government initiative comes in. The initiative, led by parliamentary under secretary of state for transport, Rachel Maclean MP, aims to improve women’s safety on transport, on the streets and in public spaces. And to kick off the project, Maclean and the Department for Transport are looking for people to share their experiences of the UK’s streets – including any incidents of harassment, intimidation or unwanted sexual behaviour. “Streets are an essential part of people’s journeys, but it has become clear that many people, particularly women, feel unsafe using the street and experience harassment, intimidation or unwanted sexual behaviour in public spaces. This must be addressed if we are to make streets safe for everyone,” Maclean explains.

“Streets are an essential part of people’s journeys, but it has become clear that many people, particularly women, feel unsafe using the street and experience harassment, intimidation or unwanted sexual behaviour in public spaces.”

While Maclean acknowledges these issues “cannot be solved by design alone,” the new initiative aims to identify how the design of the UK’s streets could be contributing to their danger, and find ways to improve them. “Improvements to the safety of transport will be of limited use if people do not feel safe using the street to access it,” Maclean continues. “We want to find out how the design, maintenance and operation of streets can be improved to make sure everyone feels safe and confident using them in their daily lives. “This is about perception, as much as reality – a street may not be dangerous according to the data and yet people will avoid using it, perhaps at certain times of day or night, because it does not feel safe.”

You may also like Policing Bill: an amendment to criminalise the act of kerb crawling has been blocked by MPs

She concludes: “We aim to gather information to enable us to understand the problem, identify possible solutions and include what works and what doesn’t within our updated advice.” While it may be painful to revisit instances of harassment or abuse you’ve experienced on the streets, every experience and insight that’s submitted as part of this call for evidence will help to paint a better picture of what it’s like to navigate the UK’s streets – and hopefully lead the way for a safer future. You can respond to this call for evidence by filling in the online survey. Other submission options are available on the government’s website. The deadline for responses is 11:45 on 15 September.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy