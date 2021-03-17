Why frustration at plans for plain-clothes police in bars needs to be taken seriously

In an attempt to address this, Boris Johnson made an announcement on Monday 15 March, outlining a series of “immediate steps” being made by the government to improve security for women in the aftermath of Sarah’s death. This news and these subsequent steps could have been the start of the changes we need to see.

However, while the decision to double the Safer Streets fund – which provides street-safety infrastructure such as better lighting and CCTV – was welcomed by some, plans to have plain-clothes police officers patrol nightclubs and bars were not so well received.

Indeed, in the aftermath of the announcement, many women took to Twitter to highlight the glaring problems with the proposed scheme, from the lack of attention it pays to how police handle women’s complaints, to how it fails to address systemic misogyny and male violence.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning (16 March), the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding Jess Philips also responded to the plans, saying they don’t speak to the main concerns of people who work in the sector.