Prince Andrew’s legal team has demanded a jury trial for the allegations of sexual abuse made against him by Virginia Giuffre, meaning that he’s likely to face a legal civil trial in New York later this year.

In a lawsuit first filed in August in Manhattan’s federal court, Giuffre claims that after she was coerced into Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, and that Epstein forced her on several occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and he was around 40.

The duke strenuously denies the allegations and his legal team maintain that he “never sexually abused or assaulted” Giuffre, previously claiming that he has “no recollection” of meeting her and that a photo of the two of them in what is believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home is doctored. He has never faced criminal charges.