Prince Andrew: the Duke of York will be served notice of the sexual assault lawsuit against him by the High Court
Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claims that the Queen’s son sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old after she was trafficked by his former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In the latest development in the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of the sexual assault and battery of a then-teenage Virgina Giuffre, the UK’s High Court has agreed to intervene and ensure that he is served notice of the ongoing case.
Lawyers for Giuffre had previously asked the courts of England and Wales to notify him about the lawsuit, which had its first hearing in New York this week, and were initially rejected. However, the High Court has now confirmed that it has received and accepted the request for service.
It said in a statement: “The legal process has not yet been served but the High Court will now take steps to serve under the convention unless service is arranged by agreement between the parties.”
What are the claims against Prince Andrew?
Virginia Giuffre, now aged 38, is suing the prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.
In a lawsuit first filed in August in Manhattan’s federal court, Giuffre claims that after she was coerced into Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, and that Epstein forced her on several occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and he was around 40.
Repeating prior claims made in Giuffre’s explosive Panorama interview back in 2019, as reported by New York Magazine, the suit alleges that the prince committed “sexual assault and battery” at Epstein’s New York City mansion when she and “another victim” were forced to “sit on Prince Andrew’s lap as Prince Andrew touches her.” During that visit, the lawsuit claims, the royal also forced Giuffre to “engage in sex acts against her will.”
The suit also alleges that Prince Andrew abused Giuffre on Epstein’s private jet and that he raped her at the home of alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell (who faces her own trial beginning in November) in London.
“During each of the aforementioned incidents, Plaintiff was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority,” the lawsuit states.
How has Prince Andrew responded to the claims of sexual assault?
Andrew has vehemently denied all the allegations. In an attempt to defend himself, he appeared on BBC’s Newsnight in November 2019, saying he did not regret his friendship with Epstein because it was “useful” and staying at his home was “convenient.”
However, integral to the lawsuit is a picture of Prince Andrew with his arm around a then-17-year-old Giuffre’s waist in which Maxwell appears in the background. Prince Andrew has claimed he has “no recollection” of meeting her, has previously claimed the photo was doctored and has denied all wrongdoing. He has never faced criminal charges.
What will happen next?
“Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account,” the lawsuit states.
Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.
Despite claiming in 2019 that he would cooperate with “appropriate” authorities on investigations into his alleged abuses, the Duke of York has repeatedly not responded to FBI and US. prosecutors’ requests to question him. As The Guardian reports, after ignoring voluntary requests for testimony early in 2020, he began dodging prosecutors’ queries made through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to the British Home Office, which would allow a British court to question him.
Now, following the High Court’s intervention, the next steps involve attempting to locate the duke, or his legal representative, to officially tell him about the case. Then, the Queen’s son must give either an acknowledgment of service, a defence, an admission of guilt or a counterclaim. However, it could take more than 18 months before a trial is finally heard.
Images: Getty/Florida Southern District Court