Virginia Giuffre, now aged 38, is suing the prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

In a lawsuit first filed in August in Manhattan’s federal court, Giuffre claims that after she was coerced into Andrew’s former friend and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, and that Epstein forced her on several occasions to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 and he was around 40.

Repeating prior claims made in Giuffre’s explosive Panorama interview back in 2019, as reported by New York Magazine, the suit alleges that the prince committed “sexual assault and battery” at Epstein’s New York City mansion when she and “another victim” were forced to “sit on Prince Andrew’s lap as Prince Andrew touches her.” During that visit, the lawsuit claims, the royal also forced Giuffre to “engage in sex acts against her will.”