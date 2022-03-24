It struck a chord with me. I can’t help but feel that it is an incidental representation of what the monarchy represents to many of the countries Britain once colonised – restriction and limitation. It’s an image that illustrates a tone deaf approach to a tour taking place during growing unrest both here in the UK and overseas, about colonialism and its lasting effects.

Discussions around race and colonialism have permeated the public consciousness significantly over the last couple of years and we are beginning to see more Caribbean countries free themselves of the shackles of Britain’s Commonwealth hold.

Barbados removed the Queen as head of state in November 2021, prompting discussion among the Black diaspora and Caribbean countries, in particular, to look at the role Britain plays in their societies. This latest tour marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and it stings in light of the countries confronting their tragic pasts and navigating how to move forward independently.

When I spoke to three British Bajan women about the positive impact of the monarchy, many said they saw the Queen’s ‘role’ as head of state “as symbolic and a consequence of colonialism”, and that Barbados becoming a republic was a “catalyst towards dismantling the colonial influence on Barbados”.