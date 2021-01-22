The announcement came in the aftermath of the UK recording its highest number of coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago, and amidst a national lockdown that seems set to continue into the spring. It also followed a leaked document from the Department of Health which suggested a £500 payment for those testing positive, after government polling found just 17% of those with symptoms were coming forward for testing.

This reality is shocking and scary, and clearly more needs to be done to contain the spread of the virus. But whether house parties are the correct focus a year into the pandemic raises more questions than it answers.