The scientist who designed the AstraZeneca vaccine is getting her own Barbie doll

As one of the women responsible for designing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Professor Sarah Gilbert has received a lot of attention over the last two years. From being made a Dame to receiving a standing ovation at Wimbledon, her lifesaving work has been recognised in numerous ways.

And now, she’s being honoured again – as one of six women working in Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) to be made into a new range of Barbie dolls.

The doll, which has been launched as part of Mattel’s #ThankYouHeroes campaign, depicts Dame Sarah wearing a black trouser suit with a white shirt and glasses.